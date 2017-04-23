Gifty of Big Brother is my girlfriend –Mr. 2kay

In the past, whenever popular singer, Mr. 2kay, was asked about his relationship with Gifty of Big Brother Naija, he only described her as his “very close friend”. However, Saturday Beats caught up with the singer during the week and he finally opened up about his relationship with the light-skinned damsel and how they met.

“I do not womanise because I am a one man, one woman type of guy. Gift is my girlfriend and everybody should know about that. You see us together all the time and I never denied her for any reason. However I did not want to say so much because I did not want to say things that would make her go out of the house. However, she is my very good friend and we have been friends for a very long time. I had known her since 2013 and I knew her through my manager, Energy. We spoke on the phone several times before we became close. Then it was Blackberry that was in vogue, so we used to chat a lot and that was how I got to know her,” he said.

Commenting on Gifty’s performance at the recently concluded television show, he said that she over-played her strategy. The singer was quick to add that even though she did not win the prize money, his girlfriend is still a winner.

“Her performance at the Big Brother house was all a game and she had to do anything to get the money. That was her strategy but she actually overplayed it. We are all humans and we make mistakes which we can correct. I don’t know what I would have done if I was in her shoes, so I cannot judge her. I could have done worse things but the camera was not on me.

“It does not matter that she did not bring home the N25m. She is still a winner and N25m is nothing, I can tell you that it is nothing because I know I make more than that in less than three months from my music on Music Plus, so it is nothing,” the singer said.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Mr. 2kay said that things were not always rosy for him as there was a time he was a hawker in Rivers State.

“I sold kerosene, coconut and pure water on the streets before I made it in life. I also sold fish, periwinkle, and other sea foods, in Bonny Island in Rivers State to survive. While I was doing that, I was still singing, entertaining people to sell my goods. It was like a strategy for me, I used it to get their attention and also to patronise me. I am actually a church boy and I was a chorister in church. In 2010, God answered my question and I got signed to Grafting Records. I am still with them. I sang ‘Count it all joy,’ for God because I cannot forget him and he has made me all I am today. I have another song coming out soon called ‘Prayer.’ I go to church regularly and pay my tithes. I also try to live a good life, I don’t drink or smoke even though I am an ambassador to an alcoholic drink. These days, I just take a very little alcohol mixed with a lot of soft drink,” the lanky singer said.

