Glo locks down Owerri with Phyno, P-Square, other stars

THE total communications solutions provider, Globacom, recently paraded the best musicians in the country on the fascinating stage of Imo International Conference Centre, Owerri, to deliver entertainment at its zenith. First to mount the stage for the night was the bouncy Omawumi and her band of salsa experts as she reeled out tracks from her inexhaustible music collection and dazzled the crowd with her award-winning tracks. Then entered the master of dancehall, Runtown,who proved that he is indeed a master of the stage. The groovy artiste got the entire crowd on its feet throughout his nerve-sapping performance. The Igbo ethno-rapper and songsmith, Phyno, who two weeks ago joined the league of Brand Ambassadors of Globacom then thrilled the audience. Phyno held the crowd spellbound with his tracks such as E Chop My Money, So Far So Good, Financial Woman and I Don Suffer. His performance drew the admiration of a member of the audience simply identified as Gift as she went into frenzy on sighting the fair-complexioned music star and passed out. When she regained her consciousness, the iconic musician took selfies with her after his performance. Then Globacom dropped Flavour Nabania on the crowd and the entry of King of the streets, Olamide increased the crescendo of the performances. The duo of Peter and Paul Okoye, the inimitable twins of PSquare fame drew close the curtain of the show. They were the icing on the sumptuous cake. The combination of these Jos-born music talents on stage was spectacular. For close to one hour, PSquare displayed why they remain relevant even after 19 years of magic in the nation’s entertainment sphere. The pair kept the massive crowd on their feet with Busybody, Personally, E No easy ee and the recent Bank Alert ­hit tracks. They ended their performance a few minutes before 2am on Sunday. Anchored by the duo of West Africa’s movie divas, Juliet Ibrahim from Ghana and Mercy Johnson Okojie of the famous Nollywood, the Owerri edition of the show, was a class act. Among the dignitaries who attended the show were the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Imo State Police Command, Mr. Tony Okpara, the Special Assistant to Imo State Governor on Protocol and Entertainment, Hon Uchenna Ebochuo, the Sterling Bank, Owerri Branch management comprising Lynda Ikezuagwu, Benita Orajiaka, Mega Okpara, Nelly Ukwunna and Lisa Ekpeki and a host of other dignitaries.

Source: Vanguard

