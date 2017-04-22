How To Be Good In Bed: Avoid These 3 Bad s*x Moves

No matter how experienced you are in the bedroom there’s always that little niggling doubt: Are you actually a really bad lover?

Many mens are too afraid to ask outright in case they get their confidence knocked, but it’s always best to ask a woman what she wants in bed.

“Men are driven by performance,” says Linda Banner, Ph.D., author of Advanced s*xual Techniques. “They measure their manhood by how many times they can make a woman climax—how good a lover they are.”

However, a recent study revealed that 68% of women fake orgasms every time – which can make it hard for men to know if they’re on the right track.

Here we reveal three moves you should definitely avoid if you want to be a stallion in the sack:

1. Don’t change position when she starts to respond

Women take longer to warm up than men so it’s important not to rush it. If she’s enjoying something don’t be too hasty to move on to the next move.

The ideal s*x session – according to women – includes 25 minutes of foreplay, so try starting with this.

If she tells you she’s enjoying something or it “feel good” keep doing it.

You may think pulling out a crazy new move will help her reach climax quicker, but it could actually delay it.

2. You don’t have to have full s*x every time

Men often think you need to follow a set procedure when it comes to love-making – a bit of foreplay, followed by s*x.

However, a recent study revealed the key to making her climax every time doesn’t even involve s*x at all.

The survey, published in the Archives of s*xual Behaviour, found that 80% of straight women said they orgasmed every time when men performed the “golden trio” – deep kissing, intimate stimulation and oral s*x.

Comparatively only 60% of women climax during s*x.

3. Don’t apologise for coming too quickly

You might feel bad that you blew your load in 30 seconds, but most women don’t really care.

Instead of focussing on your failures, try shifting the focus onto her instead. As we mentioned above, most women actually climax through oral s*x and clitoral stimulation anyway, so just move on.

The average man lasts just 5.4 minutes in bed, while women would like it to go on for 16 minutes, according to a study published in the 2004 Journal of s*x Research.

This is why foreplay is so important. At the end of the day as long as you’re both enjoying it that’s all that matters.

Source: Dailystar

