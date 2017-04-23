Gunmen kills Police in Anambra State

A Police officer was killed by Gun men in Onitsha, Anambra State, the operation was carried out on a motorcycle as confirmed by the Police.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogidi Police Station, Mr Hassan Musa, who confirmed the incident, said the hoodlums collected the AK47 riffle the deceased was carrying.

He said that the incident occurred at about 2.45 p.m. at a police road block near Ugwunwasike Roundabout in Ogidi, where a police team was conducting “stop and search”.

An eyewitness said that the armed men took the policeman unawares as they rode straight and shot him at a close range while he was flagging down a vehicle for a search.

“Other policemen who were with him took cover on hearing the gun shots while the armed men escaped,” the source said.

It was gathered that the incident, which happened within minutes, caused people in the vicinity, including motorists and commuters, to abandon their vehicle and scamper for safety.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

