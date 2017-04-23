Sunday , 23 April 2017
Halima Abubakar – Actress Undergoes Successful Fibroid Removal Surgery In India (Photos)

Jo Daniel April 23, 2017

The 31-year-old Nigerian actress had a successful fibroid removal surgery in India.

The Kano state born preached about removal of Fibroids on her IG page, this got fans curious until she revealed she had it, plus her ‘foundation’ cleared the air.

See more : 

Source: Instagram


