Harvard produces first dead and blind graduate

There is always ability in disability, that was the story of Haben Girma, who is the first Deaf-blind person to graduate from Harvard Law School, a feat which earned her recognition as a White House Champion of Change, Forbes 30 under 30, and BBC Women of Africa Hero.

Since her graduation, Haben advocates for equal access to information for people with disabilities. Haben holds a B.A. in Sociology/Anthropology from Lewis & Clark College.

Because of her disability rights advocacy, she was honored by President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton, and many others.

Haben has been featured extensively in media around the world, including the BBC, NBC, Forbes, NPR, and many more. She’s based in San Francisco and she enjoys salsa dancing, surfing, and traveling the world.

