Here’s Why You Sometimes Fantasize That Your Loved Ones Have Died

Have you ever fantasized that someone very close to you would…die? It’s okay, you can admit it; and don’t worry, you’re not alone. According to a new video from The School of Life, having dark and sometimes grim thoughts about someone close to you is just a side-effect of that complicated emotion we call love.

According to The School of Life, the people we love play a very important role in our lives. As a result, we develop a feeling called ambivalence towards them, which means we have mixed feelings of both positive and negative emotions. We often feel ambivalence toward those closest to our hearts. We both adore these individuals, and at times despise them, as no one can hurt you as much as the people closest to you.

The good news is that fantasies are not a true reflection of our innermost desires, and just because you dream of something tragic happening to a loved one does not mean you actually want this to happen. Likewise, just because you fantasize about having s*x with someone else doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t love your partner, the School of Life explained in an earlier video. Once again, it may suggest that you’re simply too close; sometimes for the act of s*x to be more electrifying, there needs to be an element of intrigue and novelty.

The other good news is that most people have the odd, grim daydream about someone they love, so it’s common. While it’s natural to feel guilty about these thoughts, they don’t mean you have violent ideas or intentions. Rather, they mean that you are lucky enough to have someone close to you that you love. If you’re really “lucky,” you may be the star of one of your loved one’s grim daydreams too.

Source: Medical Daily

