Hunters Seek Govt Nod To End Southern Kaduna Killings

The Peace Hunters ’Association of Kaduna State has said it could end the killings in Southern Kaduna if given adequate recognition by the state government, warning that the attacks on innocent lives by suspected terrorists in the area need to be checked.

The association made this known during a press briefing at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Council in Kaduna. It said the objective of the organisation “is to restore peace in Southern Kaduna, Birnin Gwari and other other crises-ridden areas.”

The treasurer of the association, Mr. Usman Muhammad, maintained that the state government should borrow a leaf from the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Maiduguri, which has achieved success in combating insurgency in Borno State.

He said hunters in Kaduna were ready to play their role in the security of lives and property, citing the recent establishment of vigilance groups by the residents of Kaduna North, Igabi and Kaduna South, as an example of such development.

“Some communities engage the services of Katu-Dagora, a vigilance group established to secure lives and property. We want all other societies in Kaduna to borrow such a laudable idea.

Chairman of NUJ in the state, Adamu Yusuf, lauded the efforts of the hunters at maintaining peaceful coexistence and securing lives and property of Kaduna residents. He assured that NUJ was ready to partner with any organisation that could bring lasting peace to the state.

Source: Guardian

