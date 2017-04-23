Ice Prince Reacts To Report He Fought With Davido In Warri

Popular Nigerian singer, Ice Prince has denied any clash with fellow singer, Davido, in Warri.

Earlier reports which surfaced yesterday alleged that both of the star singers who were in Warri for a show, Delta Alive, organised by CEO Quillox, Shina Peller, came to blows in which some of the equipment backstage were reportedly destroyed.

Now, Ice Prince’s manager Nanle,who spoke to Pulse Ng, said the rapper and Davido had no problem in Warri.

Nanle said;

“There was no dispute between anybody. After the event, both Davido and Ice Prince went clubbing.”

LIB had reported that the drama began when a G-Wagon was sent to pick Davido up from the airport, while a saloon car was used in picking Ice Prince.

The “Oleku” crooner was reportedly infuriated by the gesture and bared his mind to the organisers of the event.

Davido was reportedly infuriated and the situation only got worse during the concert when Ice Prince was made to perform before Lil Kesh, which was seen as an insult as he is a bigger star.

Davido who is a friend of Kesh reportedly couldn’t take it anymore and took to the backstage to cause havoc.

Source: Pulse, Linda Ikeji’s blog

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: