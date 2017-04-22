Sunday , 23 April 2017
I’ll Choose My Career Over My Partner’ – Music Star, Niniola

April 22, 2017

Niniola Apata, better known by her stage name Niniola, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. She rose to recognition in 2013 after finishing third runner-up on the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa.

 The music star, Niniola, who gave us hits like ‘Akara Oyibo’, ‘Maradona’ among others, has revealed that her partner shouldn’t dare asking her to choose between her and her career. According to the singer has revealed that her music comes first.

In her chat with Saturday Beats, she said:

“I am currently in a relationship but my partner dares not tell me to choose between him and my career because he knows he would lose out.”


