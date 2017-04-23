Imo: Police arrests 16 suspected cultists

16 undergraduates of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State have been arrested by the Imo State Police Command for their alleged involvement in cult-related activities in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, stated that the suspected cultists were arrested on April 14.

“In a renewed onslaught against the menace of cultism in Imo State, operatives of the state police command on April 14, 2017, arrested over 16 suspected cultists in a bush in Ihiagwa in the Owerri West Local Government Area. They are members of the Neo black movement of Africa confraternity. The suspects have been charged to court, accordingly,” the statement read in part.

Enwerem said three live cartridges and expended SMG ammunition were recovered from the undergraduates.

The police spokesperson further said the new commissioner of police in the state, Chris Ezike, was committed to reducing cultism and criminal activities.

Source:( Punch Newspaper )

