Monday , 24 April 2017
Qatar Airways

An Instagram User has just slammed Kcee for stealing & using his pictures to deceive Nigerians

OGA April 24, 2017

An Instagram user has blasted Five Star Music front-line act, Kcee for allegedly stealing and using his pictures to deceive Nigerians.

The ‘Romantic call’ crooner posted a photo of wraps of dollars and wrote ‘No time, God I give you praise. just for one day #desire #mrromantic #romanticcalls 🙏🙏🙏🙏🎤🎼🎺’, And then the apparent owner of the money called him out.

 

 


Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Tekno: Ubi Franklin Opens Up On Singer’s Illness

Nigerian singer, Tekno disclosed in a recent post on Instagram that for about a month, …

One comment

  1. Peter
    April 24, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I want to make money

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946