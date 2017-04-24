An Instagram User has just slammed Kcee for stealing & using his pictures to deceive Nigerians

An Instagram user has blasted Five Star Music front-line act, Kcee for allegedly stealing and using his pictures to deceive Nigerians.

The ‘Romantic call’ crooner posted a photo of wraps of dollars and wrote ‘No time, God I give you praise. just for one day #desire #mrromantic #romanticcalls 🙏🙏🙏🙏🎤🎼🎺’, And then the apparent owner of the money called him out.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: