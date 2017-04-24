Ishawo: Police Accuse Community Leaders Of Sponsoring Militants

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Fatai Owoseni has taken a swipe at some community heads in Ikorodu area of Lagos, accusing them of sponsoring militants in the area.

He further disclosed that some of the community heads haboured kidnappers and pipeline vandals in their homes.

Addressing the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Abdul Kabir Adewale Shotobi and other traditional rulers in the area, yesterday in Ikorodu, Owoseni said kidnapping for ritual purpose and other violent crimes was rampant in Ikorodu.

He said: “Killing for rituals must stop. With your support, we can stop those killings for rituals. Let us take ownership of our areas and expose the hoodlums among you.

”Some of the Baales and chiefs supply food to these militants. Most of the Baales you have in Ikorodu are spies for these vandals and militants. This is why I am here.

”We need the traditional institution to come out boldly. If we join hands together, we can arrest all these bad boys. The speculation is that it is the traditional institutions that is sending these boys to take people’s blood. We believe it is not true, but the traditional rulers should rise up against the killings. We need the traditional institution to come out boldly.

“Your farmers and fishermen know these kidnappers and militants but there is conspiracy of silence. They don’t want to expose these criminals. Partnership with you would help us fight these criminals effectively. Ikorodu axis is leading in kidnapping, pipeline vandalism and ritual killings.”

He stated that as part of Police readiness to ensure that perpetrators of the Yewa Ishawo killings of security agents were brought to book, Police had begun demolition of the shanties around Ishawo creeks as well as kidnappers camps inside the creeks, adding that the pace would not only be intensified but sustained.

Responding, Oba Shotobi informed that he had earlier warned traditional heads of communities in the area to desist from aiding and abetting criminals and had also threatening that anyone found culpable would loose his title.

He pledged the support of all traditional heads in the area to partner with the Police in the fight against violent crimes such as kidnapping and pipeline vandalisation in the area.

Noting that the importance of traditional rulers could not be over emphasized in curbing activities of criminals in any given society, the monarch stated that members of his council had been in contact with the Police since the ugly incident in Yewa Ishawo community where four policemen, an Army captain and two resiEmma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chiefdent were killed by kidnappers, occurred, two weeks ago.

Source: Vanguard

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: