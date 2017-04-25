Isiaka Adeleke: Doctor Who Prescribed Drugs Arrested

One Dr. Ade, who treated Senator Isiaka Adeleke, when he complained of leg pain early Sunday morning has been arrested for interrogation by the police.

One of his aides made the confirmation to newsmen on Monday.

He said the doctor was arrested on Monday, following the report that Adeleke died as a result of an overdose of medications he administered on him.

This is as the report of the post mortem is being awaited.

DAILY POST gathered that the result will not be made public anytime soon due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

Many still believe that the late politician was poisoned, insisting he was hale and hearty on Saturday during the social functions he attended.

Adeleke was said to have received guests until around 2:00am on Sunday before he slept.

Recall that Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday, prevented a crowd of sympathisers at the Ede, Osun State, country home of late Adeleke, from lynching Ms Idia Babalola, Special Adviser to Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

As at press time, the police in Osun State have neither confirmed nor refuted report of the doctor’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Rauf Aregbesola, Osun State Governor, has personally reacted to the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Adeleke died on Sunday and was buried on Monday according to Islamic rites.

Source: Dailypost

