As a man, keeping your man-hood healthy and sweet is important. Your s*xual organs are very valuable and must be cared for.

1. A clean man-hood is very important so wash your man-hood with warm water at least twice a day. Clean the scrotum and under the man-hood shaft gently and

scrub your scrotal sack too.

2. Leaving too much hair around the man-hood is not cool. During s*x,the hair can cause cuts on the vaginal organs and condom. Also, hair around the base of the man-hood can be breeding ground for boils and cause bad odour so shave or keep it short and clean.

3. Don’t pamper the man-hood too much, As soon as you notice an infection, boil, rashes, please get help immediately.

4. Many guys wear one boxer for a whole week or even a month but for health reasons pls change your boxers everyday. Dirty boxer may give your man-hood a permanent bad smell and a bad taste.

5. Guys what you eat affects the taste of your semen or penile juice. Avoid too much garlic, onion, alcohol,coffee and spicy foods. Eat fruits that are

high in natural sugar like oranges, apples, mangoes and please take honey too. They all make your sperm taste good to feed the egg for a healthy baby.

6. A woman’s face may need makeup but not your man-hood. Avoid using powder around the man-hood. If you do, especially after shaving, you might have to deal with serious irritations. The man-hood doesn’t need perfume to smell good so don’t spray perfume around your man-hood.

7. For those who are not circumcised, in your case, please pull back the the foreskin and wash underneath with warm water everyday.

Finally guys, please go for a quick check up if you notice any changes within your scrotum, this could be a sign of prostrate cancer. It’s common among men about and above 50years…..

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: