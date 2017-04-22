Kemen: BBNaija Judges Were Unfair In My Exit, There Was No Molestation

Former BBNaija housemate, Ekemen has declared that judges of the reality television show were unfair to have disqualified him over an alleged s*xual assault on Tboss. He said this while reacting to a question by New Telegraph, on whether the judges who disqualified him were fair.

His words: “I don’t think they were fair but in their perception of the scenario, it is normal for them to take the decision they took because it was necessary at that time based on how sensitive they were to the issue.” .

On if T-boss led him into touching her chest, the fitness trainer said, “There was no leading on, I and T-Boss had a cordial relationship. There was no leading on of any sort and there was no case of molestation.”

Source: Ovoko

