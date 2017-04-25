Popular socialite in Lagos identified as Mrs. Fumilola Ogbuaya, aka Arike Fumilola Ogundipe, wanted in connection with drug trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NAFDAC)

The woman was also accused of allegedly using proceeds of drugs to acquire property.

It was learnt that the socialite was implicated in a case of botched exportation of 1.6 kilogrammes of cocaine to Saudi Arabia in February 2017 through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NDLEA Commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba, said one Odeyemi Morayo, aka Ariyo Monsurat Olabisi, arrested by the agency implicated Ogbuaya during investigation.

He said, “Mrs. Fumilola Ogbuaya, aka Arike Fumilola Ogundipe, a Lagos socialite has ignored an invitation by the NDLEA. Her Lagos residence was traced by a team of investigators, but she was not at home. Since the visit to her Lagos residence, she had not been to that house and had also not reported to the NDLEA office.

“The agency is investigating several landed properties worth several billions of naira traced to Ogbuaya in Lagos, Ogun and Osun states. The assets include Arike Plaza, some plots of land and buildings in strategic locations. The Lagos socialite, who is a distributor of alcoholic drinks, is needed by the NDLEA in an ongoing investigation. She hails from Ilesa, Osun State.”

The NDLEA Chairman, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd.), urged members of the public with information on Ogbuaya’s whereabouts to report to the nearest NDLEA office, adding that the case would be pursued to a logical conclusion.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

