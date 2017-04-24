LG Chairman Escapes Assassination, Special Adviser Killed

The Administrator of Oke­hi Local Government Area of Kogi State, Ab­dulraheem Ohiare, over the weekend escaped assassination following hoodlums attacks on his resi­dence in Nagazi.

This is coming barely two weeks after a similar attempt was made on the life of Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West district also of Kogi State.

But two people said to be his close associates were not as lucky as they were killed by the yet to be identified gunmen.

According to the adminis­trator, the gunmen invaded his residence at about 2:30 am and started shooting sporadically, even as they made attempt to scale the fence.

He added that the security operatives attached to him were at alert and repelled the attack, preventing the attackers from gaining asses to his residence.

He, however, confirmed that some hoodlums had earlier on Friday evening attacked the res­idences of two people that were close to him in Okene and shot them dead.

According to him, some packs of bullets suspected to be for AK-47 and pump ac­tion were recovered around his house, apparently abandoned by the attackers.

The attack on the people said to have happened at about 8 pm was believed to be a prelude to the one carried out on the ad­ministrator.

One of the two persons killed is the Special Adviser to the administrator on Legal matters.

The Commissioner of police, Kogi State command, Wilson Inalegwu, was said to have vis­ited the scenes of the attack with the aim of unravelling the issues surrounding the attack.

He was said to have directed a full-scale investigation into the attack, while security was also ordered to be beefed up in the community.

