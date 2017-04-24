How To Make Fura Da Nono

Fura da nono which translates to Millet and Milk. Nono is locally fermented milk with a consistency that is thick but isn’t quite as thick as yoghurt.

Fura da nono originates from the Fulani people of West Africa. It’s simply a refreshing locally made drink prepared from a combination of fermented milk and ground millet grains.

Growing up, I’d always anticipate the vendor’s arrival with their big calabashes with the fura and the nono in a separate calabash. It’s so creamy, thick and sweet. Just talking about it makes me want to make some right away.

Most of the vendors will normally mould the millet into balls but since we’re making ours at home, we don’t have to mould into balls.

Materials needed

1. ½ cup millet

2. ½ teaspoon alligator pepper

3. ½ teaspoon ginger

4. 4 cups Nono (Kafir Milk)

5. Sugar – To taste

Preparation

1. Wash the millet, add the spices and 1 cup of water. Blend till it’s smooth. N/B: You could soak the millet in hot water for about 5 minutes before blending, just to make it soft and easier.

2. Pour into a pot, heat on medium heat until it thickens

3. Scoop the millet dough into a bowl/plate and set aside.

4. Add the yoghurt (nono), mash the millet and mix properly.

5. Add sugar to taste.

Serve cold and enjoy!

Source: Pulse

