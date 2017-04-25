Man rescued after jumping into the well

A 45 year old man has been rescued after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a well at a residence in Kujore street in the Ojota area of Lagos state today April 25th.

Men of the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were alerted at about 6am this morning after the man jumped into the 116 feet well. Although he did not die, the man sustained a fracture on his hand. He was taken to the hospital for treatment by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

Source: ( Linda Ikeji )

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: