Marriage 101: How To Romance Your Wife

You know your wife wants romance, and you probably know you should try a little harder. But it doesn’t come naturally. When you were dating, your romantic and creative side meant flowers, love notes and chocolates.

But after “we’re in love” turns to “we’re married,” it’s easy to settle into a comfortable rut where the dates and romantic gestures are far and few in between.

Men, don’t give up on romance so easily! Forget the grand gestures and focus on the little things that will put a smile on her face and make her swoon all over again. Here are some simple and cute ways to romance your wife:

Appreciate her

Let her know you’re thinking about her and how grateful you are for her throughout the day. A simple text, note or a phone call just to tell her you love her gets the message across.

Learn her love language

Know and understand what makes her happy. No matter her love language, here’s an example of things you can do for her:

Acts of service: do the dishes and wash her car.

Words of affirmation: write her a love letter and tell her how beautiful she looks.

Physical touch: hold her hand in public and give her a massage before bed.

Receiving gifts: give her a jar of “love coupons” which say things like, “I owe you a dinner date to your favorite restaurant,” to redeem whenever she chooses.

Quality time: take her on a walk, hold hands and talk about her day.

Don’t do the same things

Every time you do something for her to show you care, switch it up. Repeating the same action becomes routine. Instead, think outside the box and start your day with a surprising ritual.

Surprise her

Give her a gift for no reason. A surprise trip, a pair of earrings or a flower from the back yard will do nicely. No matter how small or grand, surprising her shows her how much you care.

Ask her about her day

Show a genuine interest in how she’s doing.

Compliment her daily

Taking time to remind her how amazing she is also reminds you how incredible your wife is.

Genuinely ask, “What can I do for you today?”

Even if her love language isn’t acts of service, serve her. Knowing she has your help and support will mean the world to her.

Tell her you love her

Saying and hearing “I love you” is crucial to believing it’s true.

Turn her birthday into her birth month

Instead of only celebrating her for one day, do little things to celebrate her for the entire month. These celebrations don’t have to cost anything. No matter what you do, she will still feel spoiled and loved. What girl doesn’t want that?

Call and text her

Sending her a quick text or calling her during your lunch break will make her day. Make it a habit, and it will quickly become a ritual she looks forward to.

Kiss her like it’s the first time

Life gets busy and sometimes it’s rare to get more than a quick peck before running off to the next thing. Take a couple of seconds every day to stop, hold her tight, look into her eyes and give her a long-lasting kiss that makes her tingle from head to toe.

The key to romance is making an honest effort. So go out of your way to win her heart again and again. As you do the unexpected, you’ll discover just how fun it is to surprise the love of your life – not to mention the added joy of having a wife who is continually falling in love with you.

Source: Familyshare

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: