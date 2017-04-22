Media Mogul, Mo Abudu Reveal Ideas That Has Worked For Her In Business

Mo Abudu, who is describes by Forbes as Africa’s most successful woman is a media entrepreneur with a world-renowned empire she built from the ground up.

The Ebonylife TV‘s founder and CEO delivered the 2017 Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) annual lecture and she shared tips that have worked for her in her over the years.

“All our journeys are very different, so what works for me might not work for you. Here are a few of my ideas and tips on what I’ve done that has worked for me,” she says.

See video:

Source: Youtube

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: