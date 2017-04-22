Meet Dagrin, 7 years after his demise

Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun popularly known as Dagrin is no doubt one of the best lyricist to come out of Nigeria. The news of his sudden death at the peak of his career came as a rude shock to many people.Today, April 22,marks six years since Dagrin passed on and in this article,we take a brief look at the life and times of the late Pon Pon Pon Crooner.

1. The late rapper was born Olaitan Olaonipekun to Mr. and Mrs. Olaniyi Abolaji Olaonipekun on 21, October 1987.He was the fourth child in a family of nine.

2. He attended Meiran community primary school, Roseille Nursery and Primary School, Meiran Community high school and Egbado College.

3.He had a music store located at Meiran bus stop, ‘House of Nelly sounds’ store where he used to stay before moving to Surulere.

4. He was a Yoruba lyricist; just like the older but less popular Lord of Ajasa and he got the nickname Barack O’Grin from the remix song he did with General Pype titled ‘Champion’.

5.Dagrin’s album, CEO, was the most successful rap album of 2009, and one of the most successful hip-hop CDS of all time in the history of Nigeria music industry.The tragically prophetic song titled “If I die” was recorded on February 5th 2010 and was the last song he recorded before he passed away.

6.His first international show was billed to hold at Indigo, 02 in London April 30th 2010, but he passed away before the date.The late rapper had three nominations at the 2010 Hip Hop World Awards and won one award for “Best rap Album”.

7.He featured on over 30 songs for different Nigerian artistes that turned out hits i.e Y-Q, Kenny Saint Brown, Jazzman Olofin, 9ice, Dipp, Ajuju, e.t.c

8.He died eight days after his car ran into a parked lorry in front of Alakara Police station, Mushin on Wednesday April 14, 2010.He was admitted at Luth on Thursday April 15th 2010 and the resident doctors went on strike at 12am that same day.

9.He was only 22 years when he passed on 22 April,2010.He continued to receive more airplay on radio, television and gain more popularity after his death.

10.His Twitter ID was @Dagrinfimile, Facebook was Dagrin fimilejo. He had 4,930 friends on Facebook.

