For Men: Here Are 5 Underwear Mistakes You Make

YOU RE-WEAR THEM BEFORE WASHING: Hey, here’s a fun stat: The average pair of dirty underwear contains between one-tenth and one full gram of feces. Wash your underwear after each use on dry.

YOU DRY THEM WRONG: The heat from your dryer takes the stretch out of elastic, leaving your underwear loose and baggy. Dry with a cool or delicate cycle instead of high heat to go easy on the fabric.

YOU BUY THE WRONG COLOR: Any kind of white clothing shows stains easily, including underwear. Opt for darker colors like navy, gray, and black; they take longer to fade, and you won’t have to replace them as frequently.

YOU BUY TIGHTY WHITIES: They’re outdated. If you like the comfort of the fit, try a cotton blend boxer brief instead; it’s just as cozy and much more flattering.

YOU BUY THE WRONG FABRIC: Before you buy another 6-pack of briefs, check the materials label. Regular cotton underwear is light and breathable—good for casual, day-to-day wear.

