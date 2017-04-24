Men Reveal The Kind Of s*x They Would Have With Women They Don’t Like

When you first start dating someone, the s*x is generally rather vanilla.

This is because you are still too shy to really tell the other person what it is that you want in bed, your kinks, you fetishes and that you’re one of the 70% of women who love to be spanked.

Then, a few months in, something shifts. You start to open up to your partner and from this point the s*x just gets better and better.

However, when a guy does meet up with a girl but doesn’t consider her to be “girlfriend material” there will be a specific kind of s*x he has with her. Well, according to this Reddit thread.

One Reddit user asked the community, “What kinds of s*xual things would you only do with a girl you didn’t actually like or see as ‘girlfriend material’?”

The top answer? Group s*x.

“When I’m in love, I don’t want to share,” one user said.

“I wouldn’t want other people to see my girlfriend unclad or us getting it on. I’d respect the intimacy between a girlfriend and myself more than I would a f*ck buddy or one night stand,” another chimed in.

Here are five more kinds of s*x he’d only have with a girl he doesn’t like:

1. Rough s*x

“I always found the idea kind of weird to have really rough s*x including choking and nails and all that good crap with someone you’re like actually in one of those ‘relationships’ with when you call each other darling and stuff.”

2. s*x without investment

“I wouldn’t be interested in her feelings or any of that…so I guess ‘have s*x without any investment in her as a person’.”

3. s*x in public

“I wouldn’t have s*x with a serious girlfriend in the same room as other people. I would if it was some stranger or a hook up partner.”

4. s*x like a P0*no

“I f*ck girls I won’t see again as though it’s amateur P0*n: rough with lack of inhibition or concern for her mutual enjoyment (but its a bonus and I try to be a giving lover in all situations). I use more profanity.”

5. He would degrade her

“Hit her, tag team her, really degrade her.”

