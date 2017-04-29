Here Are Mistakes You Should Avoid During s*x

You’re probably wondering why are there 15 things you shouldn’t do, it sort of sounds like a very long list. Here I’m thinking probably the list should be like 3 or 4. One, don’t be a one minute man, two, know where the p*ssy, three don’t be f**king weird about the darn thing, and lastly, avoid breathing on her.

That’s the list that comes to mind for me, guess, what it’s way more than that. Having s*x and having good or incredible s*x are two different things, but for some novice men out there, they are all and the same. The reason why some people might have this mindset is because for a man, once he climaxes, the s*x was good but for a woman, who take longer to achieve climax, having s*x and incredible s*x are two distinct things.

For some men, having s*x one time is enough but if you’re the business of making it more consistent, as in having repeat s*x, then it’s important that you know things to avoid so the first time isn’t the last time especially with someone you like, it can be super annoying, reports Zeynep Yenisey, Maxim.

Guess you’re wondering why fifteen, it was the result of a survey carried out by Superdrug, over 2,000 people were quizzed about what disasters they would like to avoid in the bedroom, bedroom deal breakers, drilled down to the worst of the worsts comes the top 15.

So, without further ado, here are top 15 biggest mood-killers that you should seriously avoid if you want to get laid ever again.

19.1% – If someone called you the wrong name

13.5% – If someone farted loudly

12.4% – If someone farted silently, but deadly

10.2% – If someone peed a little

7.0% – If someone asked to film you

6.9% – If someone burped

5.8% – If someone kissed, licked or sucked on your foot

3.9% – If your/someone else’s man-hood was bent the wrong way

3.9% – If someone only lasted a couple minutes

3.9% – If someone sneezed on you

3.7% – If someone bit you

3.4% – If someone kissed your armpit

3.0% – If someone introduced a food item to the bed

2.4% – If you were interrupted by someone walking in

1.1% – If someone broke a bed frame or couch

From the results, it’s calling someone else’s name in bed that takes the cake with 19.1% of the vote. From personal experience, I didn’t even get a second date when I tried at a first date, speak less of during s*x. It’s very evident what is happening when someone screams out another person’s name other than the person in the act together. It’s a definite deal breaker.

The second worse thing is farting loud during s*x, It’s frowned upon in another other scenario, to bring it up during s*x is even worse, it can be an instant turnoff. The sound or the amusement you think might follow will definitely cost you the cookie next time, do your best to avoid it.

Farting loud and no foul smell is slightly less embarrassing than farting silently but the stench takes over the whole room, and it seems like you’re choking off the disgusting smell. If you’re gonna fart, do it elsewhere is the lesson in this.

Other disgusting acts in this are “peeing a little”, 10.2% it accrued, which is swiftly followed by if “someone asked to film you”, especially in this age of video leaks and stuff. It’s a turnoff for people

