Model dies after 100 plastic surgeries.

It was the end of life for popular Instagram model, Kristyna Martelli who is popular for her multiple plastic surgeries has died.

According to reports, her death was posted on her face book page on Wednesday. It was reported that Kristyna died on Tuesday, April 18. It was reported that she died after having a seizure while undergoing more surgery.

On her website, kristynamartelli.com, Kristyna listed her height at 5-feet 6-inches, with a weight of 125 pounds. She was born on May 15, 1993. Martelli gave the size of her chest implant as 1800cc, which gave her a 32JJ bra size. She said her buttocks were 42 inches, with a waist only 25.5 inches around.

Source: ( PM News )

