Music Review:- What do you think about “Thank God” By Efe “Big Brother”

“No be lies”. it’s not easy to walk ones way to stardom, but Efe has paid his dues and he deserves whatever has come or is coming his way.

The BigBrotherNaija winner has been moving all around the country on his media tour since the reality show ended 2 weeks ago, he has been seen at the Supersport studio, Hiptv, Ay live among other.

In the midst of that busy arrangements he has managed to release a track which can be termed as his first official track, the track is titled ‘Thank God’ and here Naijaloaded brings you the review of the track of the latest millionaire.

“Thank God” produced by Duktor Sett is not a bad track taking into consideration the fact that it is the first known Efe single couple with the fact that he probably doesn’t have and dedicate enough time to the production of the track.

He took us down the memory lane of his sojourn and journey to stardom, how he had to hustle down to Lagos to make ends meet and not forgotten to give God the glory and Thank him.

Basically, the song is not in the same quality category compared to Runtown’s ‘Mad Over you’, neither is it the Olu-maintan’s Street banger ‘Yahooze’ of our time, it cannot even sound Shoulder to shoulder to Alobam from Phyno, his brother from the South but it is a good track on its own.

The sound would have a wide array of listener across the country because everybody loves Efe and want to keep a close tab on how far he goes in the industry and as an individual in limelight and not because of the above aforementioned points.

Furthermore, there were too many repetition in his rapping, he mentioned ‘pepper’ several times as if there is a special connection beyond the fact that his mum was a paper seller, ‘he bless me’ also went on for seconds, he as well mentioned ‘flexing’ too many time glaringly because he seems not to have an idea of another word he can use that will go with the rhythm and fuse in perfectly at the same time.

All in all, the track is a fantastic one with a fantastic combination and fuse of a melodious chorus and sumptuous rapping.

The pidgin rapper tried his best and made the best out of the first track. Also, the producer who thinks that adding the underground ‘hallelujah ah, hallelujah ah’ did a beautiful job on that.

Surely, all Efe needs is too keep his head held up and he would perform better in his succeeding performance. I give to him 7/10.

