‘I was never pressured by Wizkid’, Yung Skales says

Skales in a recent interview granted talks about his music career and comparisons made with him and Wizkid while they were label mates.

He says singing has always been what comes more naturally to him, but had to rap because that was the ”in-thing” at the time, using that statement to buttress his point that he was never once pressurized by Wizkid’s talent and fame.

“I have never been under pressure from Wizkid. I have always been a singer even though I became more popular as a rapper. When I was in Kaduna, I wrote songs but rap was the in-thing back then, so that’s what I concentrated on more. I believe that artistes have their individual styles and it’s not necessary to compare one artiste with another. I had a wonderful time with EME and they contributed so much to my career. But I’ve moved on and I’m grateful to God that I’m doing well in my career.”

And on what keeps him going with the music in discouraging times, Skales says there is a greater purpose for the music he creates, which is to impact lives one way or another.

“I have a very deep passion for what I do. Anyone who knows me would tell you that I’m very particular about my music and nothing is more important than that to me. I am not in it just for the money but to make an impact and also touch lives along the way.” the ‘Ajaga’ singer explained.

This he proved right with his recent signing of an artist named Santos to his self-owned label Ohk Entertainment.

