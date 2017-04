New Music: Frank Edwards – “Very Big God”

One of the most respected Gospel Singer, Frank Edwards has dropped a new song he titles “Very Big God”.

The singer says,

”Here is a new country music that tells the testimonies of real people like you . I pray that as you listen, you too shall receive your own blessing and tell your own story of our Very Big God”. – Frank Edwards

Watch video below

Source: Youtube

