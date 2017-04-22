Here Are The New Nigerian Songs You Just Have To Listen To

Wizkid is flying the flag overseas, Yemi Alade is doing big things on tour, Davido is enjoying a resurgence and Mr Eazi is making everyone proud.

These are some of the guys and ladies currently doing us proud. Here are some new songs from the likes of Olamide, 2face, Niniola, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Iyanya, Seyi Shay and others that will help your weekend go smoothly.

1. Jenny O (Agaracha)

2. Solid Star ft 2face Idibia (Nwa Baby)

3. 2baba Idibia (Holy Holy)

4. Adekunle Gold ft Moelogo (Only Girl)

5. Tekno (Be)

6. Seyi Shay (Yolo Yolo)

7. Iyanya (Hold On)

8. Niniola (Maradona)

9. Olamide (Love No Go Die)

Which of these songs are on your playlist ?

Source; Naijaloaded

