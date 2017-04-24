Niger Delta militants vow to resume bombings

Bombings might begin again anytime soon in the Niger Delta, as the militant groups have threatened to resume attacks on oil installations in the region over alleged unfulfilled promises by the Federal Govern

ment to the people of the oil rich region.

The militant groups, under the aegis of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, said in a statement sent via email to our correspondent on Sunday that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, was not sincere in resolving the crisis in the Niger Delta.

The statement was signed by the leader of Niger Delta Watchdog, ‘General’ John Duku; ‘General’ Ekpo Ekpo of the Niger Delta Volunteers, ‘Commander’ Henry Etete of the Niger Delta People’s Fighters and ‘Commander’ Asuquo Henshaw of the Bakassi Freedom Fighters.

Duku, who also signed as the leader of the coalition, recalled in the statement that nothing had happened since the Pan Niger Delta Elders’ Forum met with the President in November 2016.

He added that PANDEF persuaded them (militants) to sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue.

The statement said, “There is no more time; the Federal Government must act now and show seriousness and commitment to the plight of Niger Delta or we will be forced to resume attacks.

“We must make sure we liberate our people from the slavery of the Nigerian state. We believe that the Federal Government will not be surprised to see another crisis in the Niger Delta and they should not blame anyone if such happens.

“The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, is not sincere in resolving the Niger Delta crisis.”

They described the visit to the Niger Delta region of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was the acting President then, as a camouflage and tactics of the Federal Government to achieve its normal crude oil production in the area.

The statement added, “We know very well that the visit of the Vice-President (then Acting President) to oil producing states was a big scam, camouflage, deceit and delay tactics by the Federal Government to achieve its normal daily crude oil production.

“We want to state here clearly that we are tired of all unfulfilled promises; we are tired of developing Niger Delta in the media, we are tired of the Vice-President’s unending meetings without follow-up actions.”

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

