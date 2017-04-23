Nigeria Army apprehends three Chadians

Three Chadians have been arrested in connection with terrorism by the Nigerian troop engaging Boko Haram in the North East.

According to a statement by Maj. Akinloye Badare, the Army Public Relations Officer of the 28 Task Force Brigade, Mubi, the troops foiled the attacks of insurgents on Madagali town in Adamawa; and Limankara village in Borno state.

He said of those arrested three were Chadian Boko Haram terrorists.

Badare said before the attacks could be foiled, there were exchanged of gunshots for about two hours after which three Chadian Boko Haram terrorists were arrested at Madagali and Limankara.

Badare, also, said in the statement that before the attempted attacks, troops of 192 Battalion 26 Task Force killed six Boko Haram terrorists in clearance operations at Dissa and Patawe villages of Borno state.

He alerted that the terrorists are fleeing into communities bordering Sambisa Forest that was captured last December by the military.

Limankara is a border village with Camero and 151 kilometres south of Maiduguri, the state capital.

