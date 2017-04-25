Nigeria Wrestlers Storm Morocco

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) on Monday released a 20 man squad to represent the country at the 2017 Africa Wrestling Championships in Marrakech, Morocco.

The African Championship which is billed to hold from 26th April to 1st May, 2017 will feature seven male freestyle, five Greco-Roman and eight female wrestlers.

The male wrestlers consist of African Champions; Amas Daniel (65kg) and SOSO tamarau (97 kg), Melvin Bibo (86kg), Welson Ebikewenimo (55kg), Firstman victor (61kg), Ogbonna John (70kg) as well as Apala Opukiri (74kg).

All Africa Games Gold medalist, Nworie EMMANUEL will lead four other Greco Roman namely Okeke Tochukwu, man-hood Enienibodi, Nathaniel Samuel and Perefegha kiribein to Morocco.

Nigeria Power house, the Female squad consists of four Olympians; Mercy Genesis (48kg), Odunayo Adekuoroye (55kg), Aminat Adeniyi (58kg), Blessing Oborududu (63kg) and new comers like Makanjuola bisola (60kg), Samuel Bose (53kg), Kemeasuodei dressman (69kg) and Gofit Winnie (75kg).

According to the President NWF, Hon Daniel Igali the wrestlers were picked from the Governor Serieke Dickson classics held in Yenegoa last March.

Igali commended the Bayelsa state government led by Serieke Dickson and the minister of sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung for coming to the rescue of the wrestlers.

