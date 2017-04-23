Sunday , 23 April 2017
Nigerian Lady Who Twists & Bends Her Body Into Strange And Unnatural Positions

April 23, 2017

Meet Alonge Adeola, a graduate of Accounting from Houdegbe North American University in Benin Republic who twists and bends her body into strange and unnatural positions. Alonge who spoke exclusively to Naij, says while others go for numerous training just to know how to contort, hers is a gift and has been part of her.

Source: Naij


