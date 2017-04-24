Nigerian Military Allegedly Invade Catholic Parish in Gboko, Benue State in Search of Weapons | Photos

A worker at the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, in Benue state, has cried out and condemned the alleged invasion by the Nigerian military on his parish.

A Facebook user identified as Vesuwe Benjamin, has taken to the social networking platform to share photos and condemn the alleged invasion by the Nigerian military on his parish – a Catholic Diocese of Gboko, Benue State.

Here’s how Benjamin reported the story;

“Today (April 18th) my house and the entire parish was turned inside out by the military in-search for weapons. They say I keep weapons, for heaven sake, I don’t do weapon. The Fulani herdsmen go about with heavy weapons killing innocent people and never a day has any one of them been harassed by the military.

“There are instances where the military have even assisted them to carry out their attacks on Defenseless citizens. The soldiers we have in this country are one sided. Why are they trying to divide the very country they are called to defend on religious line. Would they have done this to an imam or the mosque.”