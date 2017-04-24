Nigerians Abroad Ask Buhari To End Herdsmen’s Attacks In North Central

A group of Nigerians in the Diaspora have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to end criminal killings in the country.The group – Tiv Diaspora Forum in a statement yesterday by Prof. Joseph Zume and three others on behalf of the forum said they are worried about the silence of the President on the incessant unprovoked attacks by herdsmen on farming communities in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states.

They also condemned an attack on a market in Zaki Biam.“Unfortunately, Mr. President’s response failed to equally acknowledge and condemn the attacks in the state, even after a public demonstration by Tiv youths in Abuja and Makurdi.

“This choice to respond to the activities of a local criminal gang but not to the killings by herdsmen appears to accuse them as the cause of the problem in Benue, despite media reports about similar attacks in other states,” the statement said.

They said the frequency and sophistication of these violent crimes perpetrated by herdsmen if not effectively tackled could result to proliferation of arms among communities.

The group further urged the President to probe the role of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the killings.They said: “As a matter of national security, President Buhari should disarm the criminal herdsmen and their accomplices. In the short term, deploy appropriate and adequate security personnel to affected communities with clear mandate to protect the people in these areas.

“There should also be provision for financial compensation to victims of the attacks. As there are thousands of orphans and widows in affected communities whose future have become uncertain because their providers have been killed and their means of livelihood affected.”

Source: Guardian

