Not Enough Is Being Done To Honor Dagrin – Chuddy K

Singer, Chuddy K, has registered his hurt as to how the industry is treating the memory of some late top Nigerian acts.

The GO GAGA crooner, while speaking with Planet TV, opened up about the passing of rapper, Dagrin, saying a concert should be held in his honour to further to cement his name in everyone’s heart.

Chuddy K, also talked about the 7th anniversary of the late rapper’s death which was on April 22, saying he did not share any thing on social media about the late rapper as doing so causes him so much pain.

Watch the interview

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: