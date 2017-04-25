Notorious Niger Delta Avenger Militant ‘Urban Gorrilla’ And Killer of Soboma George Arrested.

The Nigerian police has successfully effected the arrest of a Notorious Niger Delta Avenger Militant and Kidnapper, Anthony Pepple AKA “Urban Gorrilla” and other members of his Kidnapping syndicate, known for targeting Medical Doctors and Pharmacists in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

After several reported cases of kidnapping in Port Harcourt, IGP Ibrahim K Idris instructed the Intelligence Response Team IRT to bring an end to the menace of this syndicate.

On 01/04/17 at about 1500hrs, after diligent and painstaking Intelligence gathering and analysis and Technical support from TIU, Operatives of IGP- Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed to Port-Harcourt arrested one Saheed Adekunle aka ‘Black Devil’ 27yrs ‘M’ of Ede south L.G.A of Osun State.

‘Black Devil’ who resides in Port-Harcourt confessed to be introduced into Kidnapping by one Tony in 2016 and gave valuable information that led to the arrest of the Overall Gang leader Anthony Pepple aka ‘Urban Gorilla’ 42yrs ‘M’ of Bonny LGA of Rivers state, a very educated former staff of SAIPEM, a Multinational Oil Servicing Company,

He worked with the Company both in Nigeria and Abu-Dabi UAE. Upon his arrest, Anthony Pepple confessed to being a key member of the Niger Delta Avengers. He revealed to the police that he was actively involved in blowing pipelines and responsible for masterminding the cold-blooded murder of one Soboma George a militant commander in 2009. He also confessed to being the Kingpin of a kidnap Syndicate that was known for targeting Medical Doctors and Pharmacist amongst other unsuspecting innocent members of the public in Port-Harcourt since 2015 collecting his ransoms in tens of millions of Naira.

How Soboma George was killed

Pepple told investigators that he had a score to settle with Soboma over the death of his uncle. “Sobomo killed my uncle” he said. Narrating the series of events that occurred on the day of George’s murder, he said;

“On Saturday, while he was playing football, we were at the field and monitored him. I had an earpiece with me, which was connected to my phone. It made it easier for me to communicate with Ayi and Blackee. Luckily, Soboma picked up an injury and was carried out of the pitch. His girlfriend, younger brother and four of his boys were with him.

They came to where I was standing; I called Ayi and told him that Soboma was out of the pitch. I told them to strike. His girlfriend said she wanted to eat banana with groundnut. They stopped in front of a woman selling it.

The groundnut seller sighted the car trailing Soboma and told him but he said his boys were inside the car. I pretended as if I was urinating; I called Ayi and told him that the woman selling banana was about spoiling the show. I told them to act fast. “They drove to where Soboma was; the first person to come out with a gun was Ayi.

When Soboma saw him, he tried to run, but the men opened fire on him and his girlfriend. The groundnut seller sustained bullet wounds. The girlfriend’s brother jumped into the gutter, while four of his boys, who were his guards, fled. I took a motorcycle and left the scene. “Ayi and Blackee didn’t wear face masks, so everyone saw their faces.

After the operation, they called and told me they were leaving Rivers State for Lagos. I started working on how to get my papers to travel overseas. While in Lagos, they called me again. They said Lagos wasn’t safe for them.

They left for Ondo State, where they were eventually arrested. I met Ayi when he came to Port Harcourt. I was also processing my papers to travel overseas to work. After a short while, my uncle’s wife fell ill and died.”

Source: BreakingTimes

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: