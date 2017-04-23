Oba Gbadewolu Fagbohun Becomes The First Ever Oba Of Akesan, Lagos State

The Alakesan of Akesan Kingdom : Oba Gbadewolu Ogedengbe Abayomi FAGBOHUN; officially received his Staff of Office today from the Governor of Lagos State – Mr Akinwunmi Ambode ably represented by Hon.Commissioner for Local Government And Community Affairs – Hon. Folami Muslim. The event was a very colourful, historic and entertaining one as it was well attended by government officials from Alausa as well as Professors and other distinguished members of the LASU Community.

Oba Gbadewolu Abayomi Ogedengbe FAGBOHUN is the biological father of Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University.

Congratulations to all members of the Fagbohun family as well the good people of Akesan and Lagos State at large.

Source: BreakingTimes

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: