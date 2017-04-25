What Olajumoke Sets To Do For A Victim Of Ogun State Demolitions Is Remarkable

A new video of the ongoing Ogun State demolitions circulating on social media has drawn moving reactions from Nigerians, including top model, Olajumoke Orisaguna.

The video which surfaced on social media over the weekend, shows an elderly woman reacting to the news that her home was up for demolition. From the clip, the woman begged her interviewer not take down the house, as she has nowhere to go.

The bread-seller-turned model reposted the video from the page of a Nigerian woman who wishes to help the woman out by being the daughter she needs.

She wrote:

“Oh God. She is a mother. Anyone who can find or give information about this woman will be appreciated. Please fam let’s find her,”

Olajumoke’s post triggered heartwarming reactions from people who want to help the woman get a new house, and a fan immediately gave a good lead on how to locate the woman.

“She is in Abeokuta at itoko, that’s the area Governor Amosun of Ogun state is,” said a fan @Olulay, adding, ” Itoko is a popular place in Abeokuta and 90% of people living their are poor and vulnerable… Ogun state govt demolished their houses to pave way for road expansion. You will be surprised her case is the least touching, families are displaced and children sleep outside because they don’t have roof over their head. Just go to itoko in Abeokuta (itoko is quiet popular) and show anyone this video, they will fetch you the woman.”

With this new lead, many people indicated interest in helping the woman out. “Please drop her address pls or any information about her,” said another fan.

See video below:

