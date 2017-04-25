Omg! See the 70-year-old Man Who Enrolled in Primary School to Help Improve His Banana Business | Photo

A 70-year-old man has left many people shocked after he enrolled in primary school in order to know how to read and write so as to improve his banana business.

A 78-year-old man has enrolled in a primary school in Tanzania – making him the oldest man in the country to enrol, according to The BBC.

Nyamhanga Seguta says he has decided to go back to school so he can learn how to count to help improve the profits of his banana business.