Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Is Displeased As She Begs Nigerians Not To Destroy Nollywood’s Fantastic Four

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has taken it upon herself to plead with Nigerians and her fans not to ruin women and great relationships on the account of social media comparisons.
The thespian reacted to a photo of Nollywood’s fantastic four which comprises of Uche Jombo, Chioma Chukwuka, Ufuoma Mcdermott and Omoni Oboli, that was posted on Instagram and fans were asked to choose their favorite amongst the four women.
