One Killed As Vikings And Eiye Confraternity Clash

A rival cult group yesterday launched what appears like a retaliatory attack over the death of one of their members, Kevwe Ikolo. Ikolo was allegedly murdered at his residence barely a month ago.

Suspected members of the Vikings Confraterni­ty early yesterday morn­ing stormed the home of a member of Eiye Con­fraternity at Ekiagbon Quarters and allegedly macheted one Emmanu­el Misiate to death in his apartment.

It was gathered that Misiate had survived a similar attack in the past. This time, it was gathered that the Vikings, alleg­edly led by one Jeffrey, aka Jboy, took the Aladja Community Vigilante unawares.

They stormed the resi­dence of the deceased and macheted him all over his body until he gave up.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said, “I am not aware”, adding that he would reach the DPO Ovwian/Aladja for confirmation.”

Source: BreakingTimes

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: