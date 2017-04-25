Orezi to make real deal experience debut in Uyo

Nigerian music superstar Orezi will on Sunday the 30th of April 2017 make a first appearance on Legend Extra Stout’s annual nationwide tour, Real Deal Experience at the Discovery Park in Uyo.

The Real Deal Experience, which kicked off, this year, in Nnewi in February, has been to Enugu this month and will visit other cities in Nigeria in the months to come.

The event will mark Orezi’s first appearance on the brand’s signature music tour of Nigeria.

An excited Orezi said,

‘I’m glad Legend Extra Stout is giving me the opportunity to join its tour. The show in Uyo will be great and I promise to give fans a wonderful time. I hear the Akwa Ibom people know how to have a good time, so I definitely cannot wait to meet everyone.”

The tour which takes Nigeria’s biggest music stars to grassroots areas around the country will also see Legend’s consumers rewarded with exciting gifts such as flat-screen TVs, generators, and refrigerators to name a few.

Speaking on the consumers’ experiences, Oluseun Lawal, Brand Manager, Legend Extra Stout, stated that,

“We’ve been doing this for a long time and I’m glad to say that it has not only been a rewarding experience for the brand but also for the consumers. They get to see exhilarating musical performances from some of the biggest stars in the country, exciting gifts from the brand, and lucky followers of the brand on social media also get to share the stage with the music superstars that headline the show. There’s also a simulation room at the event where attendees get to witness how the full brewed stout is made. We can’t wait for the show in Uyo because we are very sure that it will be nothing short of our expectations. Great ambience, great music and great stout equals a great time.”

The simulation room at the event will enrich to the consumers’ experiences as they get to watch how the unique bitter tasting stout is brewed.

Popularly seen as one of the best music tours in Nigeria, the Real Deal Experience takes Nigeria’s biggest music stars to various cities across the nation to not only entertain consumers but to also reward them and give them unforgettable experiences.

Legend Extra Stout is a unique bitter tasting premium stout, fully brewed from the finest ingredients and bottled under the highest quality standards. The Real Deal Experience is sure to visit other cities across Nigeria soon.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: