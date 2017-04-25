Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Qatar Airways

Pasuma Honoured in Badagry

Deolu April 25, 2017

Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ajibola Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma has been honoured with a traditional title in Badagry Kingdom of Lagos.

The 49-year-old musician who has also had successes in the Nollywood film industry was decorated as the Togan of Badagry. Pasuma who is currently experimenting with hip hop was also named “Hansigan” of music, meaning the chief musician.

See photos from the event below.

   

Photo credit: Ebals blog.


Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Notorious Niger Delta Avenger Militant ‘Urban Gorrilla’ And Killer of Soboma George Arrested.

The Nigerian police has successfully effected the arrest of a Notorious Niger Delta Avenger Militant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946