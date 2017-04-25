Pasuma Honoured in Badagry

Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ajibola Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma has been honoured with a traditional title in Badagry Kingdom of Lagos.

The 49-year-old musician who has also had successes in the Nollywood film industry was decorated as the Togan of Badagry. Pasuma who is currently experimenting with hip hop was also named “Hansigan” of music, meaning the chief musician.

See photos from the event below.

Photo credit: Ebals blog.

