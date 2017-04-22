More Photos From Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash’s Wedding

Singer Oritsefemi married his woman, Nabila Fash, a PR expert, at his home in Lekki yesterday April 20th.
The event was a solo one that was not intended to gather much attention. However, the report got out yesterday, and now more photos of the new couple have surfaced online.
Congrats to them….
Source: Naira Naija News
