Sunday , 23 April 2017
More Photos From Oritsefemi & Nabila Fash’s Wedding

Jo Daniel April 22, 2017

Singer Oritsefemi married his woman, Nabila Fash, a PR expert, at his home in Lekki yesterday April 20th.
The event was a solo one that was not intended to gather much attention. However, the report got out yesterday, and now more photos of the new couple have surfaced online.
Congrats to them….

 

Source: Naira Naija News


