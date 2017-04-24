Popular Man Of God Marries First, Second, Third Wife | Photos

Apostle Ernest Agortey who is the founder of Alabaster House Assembly in Rumuomoi, Port Harcourt, has married a third wife.

The controversial man of God, revealed this in an nterview with City People magazine.

This is how the magazine reported the incident.

“The flamboyant Apostle who loves to make a statement with his Lifestyle, especially his dressing and cars, revealed in that interview that his first wife, the woman who reportedly started the hustle with him, was caught sleeping with his mentor.”

After his first marriage failed, Apostle Agortey then married a second wife, who is of Igbo descent and they have a daughter together. The second wife carted away with all the Apostle’s valuables without his knowledge when she was leaving him”.

Source: BreakingTimes

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: