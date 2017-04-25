Popular Port Harcourt-Based Pastor Marries Third Wife (See Photos)

A Port Harcourt-based pastor and General overseer of Alabaster House Assembly, Apostle Ernest Agortey, walked down the aisle for the third time when he got married recently.

According to reports, Agortey, whose church is located in Rumuomoi area of Port Harcourt, married a third wife earlier this month.

The stylish and flamboyant pastor who is from Ghana, had in an interview with City People magazine, claimed he caught his first wife sleeping with his mentor and then took a second wife, who he has a daughter with..

The second marriage then hit rock bottom as the second wife was said to have carted away all the Apostle’s valuables without his knowledge when she was leaving him.

And now, he has taken an Edo bride..

See more photos below;





Source: City People

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: