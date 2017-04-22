President Buhari commiserates with family of Audu Adahama.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described as painful, the death of a prominent Kano businessman and community leader, Alhaji Audu Adahama.

A former customs officer, Adahama died at 78 and was survived by four children, including the Special Assistant to the President on Youth, Nasiru Adahama.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President has sent a condolence message to the family, the government and the people of the state.

The message was said to have been delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) in Kano on Saturday.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

